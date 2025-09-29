Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that Zubeen Garg will remain a source of inspiration and courage for countless admirers forever.

The minister was present at the singer’s residence to offer his respects amid a strong whirlpool created in Assam politics after the legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death.

In a message shared on social media, Sonowal said: “On the day of Zubeen Garg’s Adyashradha( a ritual )I visited his Guwahati residence to pay floral tribute and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul. I also met his bereaved family members to share their grief and convey my deepest condolences. Though Zubeen has left us physically, his immortal creations will continue to live in the hearts of the people of Assam. His cultural journey will remain a source of inspiration and courage for countless admirers.”

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi smells rat in CM Sarma role in Zubeen death probe

The solemn occasion drew family members, admirers, and well-wishers, who gathered to pay their respects to the legendary singer whose sudden demise in Singapore earlier this month on 19th left the state and the Northeast in deep grief.

Sonowal’s words echoed the emotions of millions across Assam who continue to mourn the loss of the singer, often referred to as the “heartthrob of Assam.”

Since his untimely passing, tributes have poured in from every corner of the state, with cultural programmes, memorial gatherings, and mass prayers held in his honor.

Monday’s Adyashradha underscored once again that Zubeen Garg’s music and legacy will endure as a guiding light in Assam’s cultural heritage.

The young legendary singer Zubeen Garg died only at the age of 52.

However, his suspicious death in the foreign land has created a strong whirlpool in Assam politics.