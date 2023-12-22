Women vigilante group crush and destroy smuggled IMFL worth Rs. 22 lakh in Manipur.

Imphal: One truckload of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles worth around Rs. 22 lakh in the local markets was crushed and destroyed by the women vigilantes at Takhel Mamang Leikai ground in Imphal East district on Friday.

Takhel Mamang Leikai Meira Paibi, a women’s vigilante group in Imphal East district has taken up the mission to control the smuggling of IMFL by carrying out checking and destroying smuggling items before the arrival of the law enforcement agency personnel on Friday.

Concerned over the state excise department’s inaction regarding the illegal sale of liquor, the women’s organisation carried out a check at Takhel Road under the Lamlai police station and confiscated smuggling bottles to end bootlegging.

The group has been actively involved in checking the illegal sale of liquor for the past many years.

The illegal items were transported in a truck moving from Imphal towards Takhel in Imphal East district at around 9 pm on Thursday.

The illegal items-laden truck was parked inside the Bobby Brick Farm, Takhel.

Following suspicion, the women carried out checking the vehicle and found the illegal items. The confiscated items including several bottles of Kingfisher, Old Monk, Blenders Pride, Sterling Reserve B7 Rare Blended Whisky, and McDowell were crushed by engaging a JCB and later the crushed items were buried in an area at the said ground.