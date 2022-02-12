Guwahati: After controversial legislator, Sherman Ali Ahmed was seen coming out of a BJP meeting venue, he claimed that he was not there for a meeting but only went to the toilet.

In a video, Sherman Ali said, “I have been noticing that some reports are claiming that I was a part of a BJP meeting in ITA Cultural Complex. I want to clarify that I was not there for the meeting but I was there only because I wanted to use the toilet.”

He said that he was heading to his constituency but he suddenly had the urge to use the loo and so he stopped at the ITA complex citing that the toilet facility was good.

“However, on reaching the spot, I noticed that a BJP meeting was going on and so I returned halfway and used the pay and use the toilet in front of the complex”, he added.

He further claimed that the media reports of him being a part of the meeting were false and were meant to defame him.

“I am not interested in being a part of the BJP which is responsible for all the communal tension in the state”, he claimed.