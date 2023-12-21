Imphal: Union Law and Justice Minister of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, has assured that he will look into the prevailing law and order situation of the strife-torn Manipur.

This was stated by Thounaojam Maheshwar, the national secretary of the Republican Party of India (RPI) Athawale, when he called on the Union Minister at his office in the national capital on Wednesday, a short video post states on Thursday.

In his Twitter posts, Thounaojam Maheshwar, said, “Yesterday (December 20, 2023), I met Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Union Law and Justice Minister of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, regarding the Law and Order Situation in Manipur. I have stated that in the Valley, the citizens are mostly law-abiding citizens and if there is even a small agitation or rally, the law enforcement agencies are ready to control it and have been controlling to date. I also narrated to him how it all started.”

The young politician from Imphal, Manipur, Maheshwar further tweeted, “But in the Kuki dominated areas, both in the periphery and hills, they have been controlling everything. The Kuki Militants under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Union government are doing whatever they want. They are firing whenever they want. They are targeting the valley people whenever they wish, blocking highways whenever they wish. So, what does it signify? There have been continuous attacks.”

In this connection, the young politician urged the Union minister to look into the matter and help revoke the SoO agreement with the Kuki militants. He also requested the Union Minister to intervene regarding this and to show that no one is above the law.

After a patient hearing, the Union minister assured the young politician from Manipur that he would surely look into the matter, Maheshwar added.