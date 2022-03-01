AGARTALA: Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman taking a swipe at the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura claimed that under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party state’s wealth is being drained out.

Barman said, “There is a negotiation racket active in the state. A handful of people are at the helm of it and all the illegal negotiations are done as per their whims. Companies based out of other states are invited and awarded contracts in place of hefty shares.”

He added that the works that can be easily done by the contractors of our state in far lesser estimates are being offered to outside players and that too at a higher estimated cost. These people (BJP leaders) are looting the people of Tripura.

“On one hand, the purchasing capacity of people in the state is decreasing and on the other, the money that should roll in the markets of Tripura is being pumped out for the interest of a selected coterie”, claimed Barman.

He also alleged that the ruling party is throttling the voice of democracy. “They don’t believe in a democratic setup. I would like to call upon the youth to leave the path of darkness. This violence will lead you to nowhere. These leaders whom you are following will throw like a disposable syringe when you will no longer be required for use. The Congress party will give you new hopes, we will not spoil your future”, he asserted.

Barman also claimed that the Congress party’s rise in Tripura could not be resisted by this muscle-flexing tactic. “Attacks and violence can’t stop us. I want to remind the BJP people, your days are numbered. In the next assembly elections, people are ready to bid you a permanent farewell”, Barman claimed.

He was addressing a joining programme of the Congress at Kumarghat in presence of TPCC President Birajit Sinha and other senior leaders.

According to Congress, over 3,000 people from different political parties joined the party.