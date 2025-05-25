Guwahati: Tripura police have arrested a youth in West Tripura district in connection with the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

The West Agartala Women Police made the arrest on Saturday, following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police sources, the incident reportedly took place on May 9 when the young girl was visiting a neighbour’s house.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused allegedly threatened the minor, warning her against disclosing the crime. Out of fear, the girl remained silent until May 17, when she began experiencing physical problems and subsequently confided in her mother”, the police stated.

A police officer confirmed, “The girl’s mother complained on May 19 at the West Agartala women’s police station, following which we booked the accused and arrested him.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Subsequently, the police produced the accused before the court on Saturday, the officer added.

Notably, Tripura police arrested six youths, among whom four were minors, a week ago for their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a minor girl in the South Tripura district.

Furthermore the Tripura Home Department report indicates that there were 144 rapes and 31 women killed in 2023-24.

During this time period, police booked 140 rape cases and 30 murder cases throughout the state. As many as 39 murder accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in these 30 cases.