Guwahati: The police in Guwahati have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl that occurred in the city’s Barsapara area on January 14.

The city police tracked down and arrested two accused while another one is still on the run.

The incident allegedly took place on the 14th of January in the area of Barsapara. The arrested men have been identified as Biki Ali and Babar Ali, while the third accused, Biki Saha, is still missing.

According to the police, the accused sexually abused the girl and filmed the act.

After this, they threatened to circulate the video online if the victim spoke to anyone about the incident. In response to the crime, a case has been registered at the All-Women Police Station in Panbazar against the three accused.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and have already tracked down two of the accused, while the third one remains at large.

Such brutal and inhumane acts of violence must be condemned and dealt with accordingly, and justice should be served to the victim of this heinous crime.