AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old minor girl was raped by a 70-years-old man in the South Tripura district.

The incident took place on September 1 but the victim did not disclose anything before the family as she had been threatened by the accused Anil Das.

But, on Tuesday her mother noticed that her health was not going down well. When asked, she informed her mother that in September, the accused took her to an abandoned room on the nearby rubber plantation and forced him on her.

When she tried to resist, he threatened her to kill her mother if she shared anything with the family. Wasting no time, her family members lodged an FIR with the Puran Rajbari police station.

The South Tripura District Court today recorded the victim’s statement. On the other hand, locals claimed that the police were not taking any efforts even after the registration of the case.

A case was registered under IPC section 376 and section six of the POCSO Act. But, the police did not take any initiatives to interrogate the accused person or summon him which was quite surprising.

In a similar incident, a housewife was allegedly molested by an Army Jawans who is on leave at Noagaon village of North Tripura. The accused identified as Bagbatailikhim Halam had forcefully entered the 34-years-old victim’s house and groped her indecently. after she tried to resist, he made an attempt to rape her.

Hearing the hue and cry raised by her, other locals of the village reached the spot and rescued her. The local women accompanied her to the Bagbassa police station and later to Dharmanagar women police station.

Speaking on the issue, OC Dharmanagar women police station Shipra Das said, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police said the husband of the victim woman stays at Shillong for work purposes.