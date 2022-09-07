GUWAHATI: The Centre in all likelihood would sign a peace accord with the Adivasi militants of Assam soon.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the peace accord with the Adivasi militants is likely to be signed by the Centre within September.

“Centre is likely to sign a peace accord with Adivasi militant groups of Assam within this month,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister added that the peace process with the Adivasi militants is being carried out under the initiative of union home minister Amit Shah.

The Adivasi militants with whom the peace accord is to be signed are: All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force and Adivasi People’s Army.

These militant groups, notably, have been in ceasefire with the government for a long time and are living in designated camps.