AGARTALA: The controversial “Yogi model” of governance of Uttar Pradesh will be implemented in the Northeast state of Tripura.

This was informed by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

Tripura CM Manik Saha praised the governing style of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the state plans to implement a similar model in Tripura.

“When we won elections, I came to see your chief minister Yogi Adityanath. I went back and as I started working and people over there said ‘Yogiji ka asar inpe bhi agaya, (he too is under the impact of Yogi style of functioning)’,” said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Saha, an alumnus of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), was addressing the International Georgian Alumni Meet at the medical university as the chief guest on Friday (December 22) when the 119th foundation day of the KGMU was also celebrated.

He said, “We are working to make Tripura a medical hub. In future, we will start Ayurvedic and homeopathic medical college too,” Saha said. “A lot of change has come in my state as best of facilities, including highways, internet, railways are available even in remote places. This was under guidance of PM Narendra Modi who gave me HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways) model,” he added.