Agartala: Tripura witnessed tension in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, on Saturday as a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent.

Members of the Muslim community, led by senior Congress leader and Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Badruj Jaman, organized a rally opposing the bill.

To maintain law and order, police had set up barricades and deployed heavy security.

As the rally progressed and reached the barricades, protestors allegedly attempted to breach them, leading to a scuffle with the police.

Several police officers and protestors sustained injuries during the clash. The police resorted to a mild lathi charge to control the situation.

Unakoti District Superintendent of Police P Sudambika R monitored the developments on the ground. SDPO Kailashahar Jayanta Karmakar, Inspector Jitendra Das, and several constables were injured.

According to police sources, some protestors engaged in stone-pelting, prompting a stronger response from law enforcement.

To prevent further unrest, a large number of police personnel and Tripura State Rifles jawans were stationed across Kailashahar.

Despite several attempts, Congress leader Badruj Jaman could not be reached for comments.