AGARTALA: The meteorological department at Agartala in Tripura has issued yellow and orange alerts from October 23 to 26 for Tripura.

The Met department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity and squally wind of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph to occur over Tripura from 23 to 26 October.

“The deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal moved Northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 23rd October over the same region, near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 86.8°E, about 360 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 510 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 660 km south southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours,” a release from the Met department read.

It further said that the deep depression is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around evening of October 25 as a Deep Depression.

“Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely over Tripura from 23rd to 26th October. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Tripura on 25th October. The department has also issued Yellow and Orange alert for the state,” it reads.