AGARTALA: Two individuals were apprehended by the Tripura police on Friday (January 05) after seizing a huge quantity of ganja from them.

Ganja worth Rs 13 lakh were seized by the police at Ambassa in Dhalai district of Tripura from the two arrested youth.

The seizure of the ganja consignment was made following a search of a truck at the Ambassa Naka Point.

Authorities recovered a total of 132 kg of dry ganja, neatly packed in 45 packets.

Also read: Over 49,000 cases pending in different courts of Tripura

Both the driver and co-driver of the lorry, in which the ganja was transported, were taken into custody by the Tripura police.

The seized dried ganja is estimated to have a market value of Rs 13 lakhs.

A Tripura police official said: “The driver and his assistant were arrested after 45 packets of ganja, weighing 132 kgs, were found in a concealed compartment of the truck.”