AGARTALA: During the inaugural session of the 13th Tripura legislative assembly, it was revealed that as of October 31, 2023, there were a total of 49,020 pending cases across various levels of the state’s courts.

In response to queries raised by Tripura CPI-M MLA Nirmal Biswas and Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma, the Tripura law department provided the breakdown of these cases.

According to the report, 1211 cases await resolution in the Tripura high court, while the remaining 47,809 cases, comprising 11,896 civil and 35,913 criminal cases, are pending in lower courts.

The legislators also sought information on the number of cases against the Tripura government in the high court and Supreme Court until August 31, 2023.

The concerned minister disclosed that, as of that date, 535 cases are pending against the state government in the Tripura high court and 266 cases await resolution in the Supreme Court.