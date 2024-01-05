Agartala: In the inaugural session of the Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha declared a significant augmentation in the MLA Area Development Fund.

During his address to the assembly, Dr. Saha disclosed that the current allotment for the MLA Area Development Scheme is set at Rs. 50 Lakhs per MLA per year, totaling Rs. 30 crores for all 60 MLAs.

Proposing a noteworthy increase, he announced a raise in the funds for this scheme to Rs. 75 lakhs, marking a supplementary allocation of Rs. 25 lakhs for each MLA.

“As a result, the overall annual allocation for all 60 MLAs is anticipated to reach Rs. 45 crores, necessitating an additional Rs. 15 crores,” stated Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha underscored that this increment in funds is slated to become effective in the upcoming fiscal year, 2024-25.