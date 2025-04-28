Tripura: YTF protests alleged Bangladesh embankment in Belonia

Agartala: Thousands of activists of Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party, staged a protest on Monday at the India-Bangladesh border in Belonia, South Tripura district, opposing the alleged construction of an illegal embankment in Indian territory by the neighbouring country.

The protesters gathered at Ballamukha, a border village in Belonia subdivision, where locals noticed that Bangladesh authorities had been increasing the height of the embankments along the Muhuri River.

The protestors condemned the Bangladesh government’s recent aggressive actions and warned that if Bangladesh does not rectify its perceived mistake, they will occupy the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and Cox’s Bazar to form a Greater Tipraland there.

During the protest, the protesters, holding the Tricolour and party flags, also chanted slogans against Bangladesh and the chief of the neighbouring country’s interim government over his recent statement.

Md Yunus, in a recent media briefing in China, reportedly referred to Northeast India as a “landlocked region” and described Bangladesh’s access to the sea as a strategic advantage.

The statement drew massive backlash, and North East leaders cutting across political lines condemned his stand.

Addressing the media persons regarding the protest, YTF President Suraj Debbarma stated that the Bangladesh authorities had violated the mutually agreed standard of leaving 150 yards of land from the zero line.

He said that the new construction visible from this side is barely 50 yards away from the zero line.

As a citizen of this state and this country, we have the right to protect our land from any kind of aggression coming from across the borders,” Debbarma noted.

The YTF leader also warned Bangladesh to stay away from Indian Territory.

Debbarma asserted that Bangladesh should listen to our message loud and clear. We shall not concede even an inch of land to them, come what may.

“If we notice any kind of aggression from Bangladesh’s side, CHT (Chittagong Hills Tract) will be ours as a part of Greater Tipraland”, Debbarma added.

Notably, this was the second instance, after Kailashahar in Unakoti district, where Bangladesh authorities had significantly raised the height of border embankments, making villages on the Indian side vulnerable to flash floods during the monsoon.