AGARTALA: At a time the ominous rise in Covid 19 cases is sending shockwaves across Tripura, with signals of an imminent fourth wave galloping near, administration of Tripura seems to be in a deep slumber and showing no signs of enforcing strict restrictions to contain the spread.

Although wearing of masks had been made mandatory, no effective steps are being undertaken to enforce the law.

Unlike first three waves of the pandemic, there are no regulations imposed on the crowded areas, the markets are running in the same pace, the congested shopping malls are drawing huge footfalls every day.

As per the latest Covid report, as many as 477 fresh Covid cases detected in the past 24 hours with no fresh fatalities.

However, sources in the health department said, six persons are hospitalized with GBP hospital Agartala in critical condition.

“Most of infections that are being reported recently are asymptomatic. As per the guidelines of the central government, they are advised to stay in home isolation. All the patients are being closely monitored and they are all advised to contact the health officials if any health emergency emerges,” said the source.

In the last week, the state recorded big jump in the Covid cases.

The cumulative caseload of the last one week stands at 1751 which is alarming.

At this juncture, the role of state administration is being called into questions.

“We have had high expectations from the present Chief Minister. He comes from the medical background and he should have acted promptly to control the scenario. But, the prevailing situation is in contrast to our expectation,” a respected veteran of Agratala city said requesting anonymity.

Some people also said that the cash penalty for not wearing masks should be re-imposed as soon as possible and violators of Covid protocols must be brought to books under Disaster Management Act.

Sources in the state administration said, stricter restrictions will be imposed very soon and even calculative curbs on markets could also be clamped. As far as the Covid graph is concerned, West Tripura district remained the hotspot of the transmission with 240 cases alone while in other districts cases are below 50.