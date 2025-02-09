Tripura: Yaba worth Rs 2.50 crore seized in Bagbasa, one arrested

Agartala: Tripura Police arrested an individual and seized a significant quantity of Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.50 Crore from Bagbasa, located in North Tripura district.

The district shares borders with Assam and Mizoram.

According to North Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, the seizure followed a tip-off regarding the transportation of contraband goods.

Acting swiftly on the information, the Sub-divisional Police Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCM) arrived at the scene and intercepted a Mahindra Max vehicle.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 50,000 Yaba tablets.

The person arrested, identified as Motalek Mia, a resident of Sonamura in Sepahijala District, was detained.

Police confirmed that Mia had crossed over from Assam, and further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the illegal shipment.