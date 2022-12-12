Tripura: Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan exuded confidence that women will vote for the BJP in large numbers in the upcoming Tripura assembly elections to be held early next year.

The Northeastern state has a total of 27.33 lakh electorate out of which 13.53 lakh are women, as per draft electoral rolls.

Srinivasan told reporters in Agartala that the women of the country believe in the BJP, which would lead the country to a better future.

“I believe women voters will exercise their franchise in support of nominees of the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections,” Srinivasan.

Srinivasan also addressed a rally organised by Mahila Morcha and inaugurated ‘chai pe charcha’ outreach programme at Kheyerpur in the West Tripura district.

The BJP leader said she interacted with the women to know about their views and the activities of the saffron party in the state.

To know about the perspectives of women regarding the government, it will conduct such programmes in 870 shakti Kendra (one shakti kendra looks after five-seven booths) and on the basis of that party’s manifesto for the assembly elections would be prepared, she added.

Srinivasan highlighted the steps taken by the BJP government for the welfare of the women in the northeastern state.