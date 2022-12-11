AGARTALA: Former Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, was appointed as the new state president of TMC.

Pijus Kanti Biswas, a senior advocate at the Tripura high court, resigned as Tripura Congress president in August last year.

On December 7 this year, Pijush Kanti Biswas joined the Tripura TMC in presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“I offer my sincere gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for appointing me as the party’s state president. I will try my level best to live up to their expectations,” the newly appointed Tripura TMC chief Pijush Kanti Biswas said.

Also read: Tripura assembly elections 2023: Amit Shah, JP Nadda express resentment over ‘factionalism’ within state BJP

He further said that the TMC will contest the Tripura assembly elections next year.

Pijush said he had a meeting with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee and held discussions on the party’s election strategy for Tripura polls.

They assured me of providing all support to unseat the BJP-led government in Tripura, he said.