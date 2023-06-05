Agartala: In a tragic incident that occurred late Sunday night, a Rifleman of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) reportedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service rifle in North District.

The incident took place at the headquarters of the TSR 13 Battalion, located in the Daspara area under Subhashnagar, Kanchanpur subdivision, in the North district.

The deceased has been identified as Sarat Singh, a resident of West Bengal.

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles, police recover huge cache of ammunition, arrest three

According to sources, there had been ongoing irregularities at the battalion headquarters concerning the leave of the jawans (soldiers). The behaviour of the Assistant Commandant towards the jawans had reportedly caused discontent among many of them.

It is believed that the TSR rifleman took the extreme step of ending his own life due to the alleged mistreatment and torture he endured.

Also Read: Meghalaya’s largest ropeway project to boosting tourism, employment opportunities

However, the true circumstances surrounding this tragic death remain shrouded in mystery

The police and a forensic team promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving the information. The deceased’s body was transported to the Kanchanpur Hospital mortuary early Monday morning.

At present, it is unclear whether the incident is a case of suicide or murder, and the police are unable to provide a definitive answer.

The complete details will only be revealed after the completion of the autopsy. This incident has caused a stir within the battalion headquarters and the surrounding area, with demands for a thorough investigation.