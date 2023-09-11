Agartala: The Tipraland State Party (TSP) has decided to sever ties with the Tipra Motha coalition, citing concerns over the uncertain future of the latter in Tripura.

Convener Sridam Debbarma conveyed this decision during a press briefing held in the evening.

He said that the TSP had merged with Tipra Motha in 2021 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and jointly contested the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, winning a majority of seats.

Also Read: Assam: Afghan Baghban dry fruit hub launched in Guwahati

However, Debbarma asserted that the Tipra Motha faction lacks an executive committee and operates without any discernible ideology or principles.

“A party must have a functioning executive body for effective operation. They are devoid of one,” he said.

Also Read: Temjen Imna Along asks people not to forget having betelnuts when coming to Northeast India

He further highlighted that despite being part of the coalition, TSP leaders were left uninformed about the activities of Tipra Motha.

“We have resolved to separate from Tipra Motha. The outlook for Tipra Motha appears uncertain, which has led us to choose the path of revitalizing TSP once more,” he said.