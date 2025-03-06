Tripura: Police sieze Yaba tablets worth five crore

Agartala: A team of Tripura police led by SDPO Sadar DP Roy raided the house of a suspected drug mafia and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 5 crore on Thursday.

Police arrested three persons in connection with the case, said Superintendent of Police West Tripura Kiran Kumar K.

Briefing the Reporters at West Agartala Police Station, a senior police official said, “West Agartala Police station received a secret input in such Md Babul Miah (45), a resident of Mahesh Khala area of Chandinamura had concealed a big stock of narcotic substances in his residence.

Based on the input, a special team led by SDPO Sadar carried out a raid at his house. During the search, police personnel seized a total of 1.6 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets. The estimated value of the seized contraband items would be around Rs 5 crore .

The Police personnel arrested Md Babul Miah the prime accused along with his two accomplices identified as Shipon Hossian (26), a resident of Bishalgarh and Sanjay Miah (42), of the same locality of Babul during the raid.

“They would be produce before the Court with a prayer of police remand.

Police will be able to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the cartel, after further interrogation ” said Kumar.

The Police Superintendent also revealed that a special anti-narcotic drive was underway for the past one week.

“For the last eight days, police department had conducted multiple raids as a part of our special drive against narcotic substances. So far, we have seized 1.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 1078 bottles of banned cough syrup, and 66 grams of Heroin. Police have arrested as much as 21 individuals during the drive.”

Official said, police also siezed multiple mobile phones, motorcycles, and cash currencies during the operations.