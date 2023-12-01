Agartala: In a significant breakthrough, the East Agartala Police Station has successfully apprehended a notorious gang of thieves responsible for a number of burglaries in the city.

The seven individuals identified as Sujit Das, Jhulan Mia, Akash Dey, Bapan Debnath, Diptanu Saha, Toton Burman, and Antar Debbarma were taken into custody following an intensive investigation.

Sadar Divisional Police Officer DP Roy said that the arrests were made in connection with multiple thefts that occurred in November, where cash, gold ornaments, and laptops were targeted.

Prompt action was taken, and a specialized team was formed under the leadership of the Officer in Charge (OC) of East Agartala police station to apprehend the culprits.

The initial breakthrough came on November 29 when the police arrested three individuals — Sujit Das, Jhulan Mia, and Antar Debbarma. During the arrests, a laptop and gold ornaments were recovered from the suspects.

Subsequent interrogations led to the identification and arrest of four more individuals: Akash Deb, Toton Burman, Bapan Debnath, and Diptanu Saha.

Homes belonging to Akash Deb, Bapan Debnath, Diptanu Saha, and Toton Burman were searched, resulting in the recovery of additional stolen gold ornaments.

Most of the looted items have now been reclaimed by the authorities.

The arrested individuals are currently in police remand, and efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen property.

The Sadar Divisional Police Officer emphasized that since the arrest of the seven culprits, no new incidents of theft have been reported in the East Agartala Police Station area.