Agartala: Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council on Wednesday demanded the state government to release the outstanding of Rs 581 crore from the state government.

The funds are meant for several development activities for the sixth schedule areas.

Deputy Chief Executive Member Animesh Debbarma while addressing the council informed the house that the TTAADC is still to get Rs 581 crore from the government.

He was responding to a calling attention which was moved by chief whip of treasury bench Rabindra Debbarma on the concluding day of the five-day TTAADC session.

Deputy CEM Animesh Debbarma said whoever rode to power in the state ever since the formation of the TTAADC council, the sixth schedule areas were subjected to step-motherly behavior.

“The total outstanding money that TTAADC is eligible to receive stands at Rs 581 crore. Neither the previous Left government nor the BJP led present government is eager to clear the outstanding. We will send a formal letter addressing the government,” he said adding that if the demands are not met the council would explore the legal options.

According to Debbarma various development works including communication, drinking water, health, agriculture, education in remote areas are hampered due to non-payment of the funds.

“Fund constraints came as the biggest impediments for development activities in the TTAADC areas. The state government was deliberately trying to ignore the TTAADC areas. The state must understand for the development of the scheduled tribes, uninterrupted fund flow to ADC is important,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Council unanimously passed the budget proposals tabled by Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia before the house was adjourned by Chairman Jagadish Debbarma.