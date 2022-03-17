AGARTALA: About 1 lakh 37 thousand children are set to receive Cobervax vaccine doses in Tripura.

Like other parts of the country, vaccination for school-going children belonging to the age group of 12 to 14 years started in 17 selected schools across the state.

According to state immunization officer Moushumi Sarkar, as per the list we have received from the central government the number of beneficiaries will be close to 1.37 lakh.

Speaking exclusively to this reporter on the sidelines of her visit to a vaccination session site located at Jogendra Nagar, “Vaccination for children of 12 to 14 years age group has started today in Tripura and the drive has been undertaken in a very limited number of schools on the day of commencement. The number of schools will increase in the days to come”.

She said, the sessions will continue until all the eligible children get the vaccine jabs.

For those who will be missed out, she said, “If anyone missed out, they will be covered through special sessions that will be organized at urban primary health centers. All the district magistrates have been asked to chair a meeting with district education officials to prepare a tentative list of schools where the sessions will be conducted”.