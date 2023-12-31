Agartala: The Tipra Motha-led Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has appealed to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu to accelerate the approval process for six pending bills, including crucial customary laws passed by the council.

“This was the governor’s first visit to the TTAADC headquarters, and we had a productive discussion on critical issues,” stated Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia.

The council highlighted its financial constraints, exacerbated by receiving only Rs 450 crore from the state government against its Rs 1,135 crore budget for 2023-24.

This, alongside annual employee and pensioner expenses of Rs 689 crore, leaves a significant funding gap for essential development projects.

Jamatia requested the governor’s assistance in securing an additional Rs 450 crore and urged for clear budget allocation under separate categories for committed expenditure and development activities.

Jamatia mentioned that the executive council urged the governor to hand over nine departments to the TTAADC administration for effective functioning and monitoring.

During the meeting, the council demanded immediate elections to village committees (similar to gram panchayats) as the absence of elected bodies is hindering development work.

Jamatia added that the governor attentively listened to the issues raised by the executive council and assured them that he would address the matters with the appropriate authorities