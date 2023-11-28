Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, former Chairman of Tipra Motha, affirmed the party’s unwavering commitment to the Greater Tipraland cause after a meeting with A.K. Mishra, retired IPS and Advisor (Northeast) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The discussion, held in Agartala, saw Tipra Motha reiterating their demands and emphasising the pressing need for the Government of India to address historical injustices faced by the indigenous people of Tripura.

As the principal opposition party in the state, Tipra Motha presented their case in alignment with constitutional principles during the meeting with the home ministry adviser.

Pradyot, speaking to the reporters afterward, underscored that there was no compromise on their primary demand for Greater Tipraland.

He urged the Government of India to carefully consider their points and take decisive action for the betterment of the Tiprasa community.

“We have firmly communicated our stance to AK Mishra, and now it is incumbent upon the Central government to evaluate our demands. We have specifically called for the establishment of Greater Tipraland as the ultimate solution, including a separate administration. If the government has alternative proposals, we encourage them to submit those ideas in writing, and we will give them due consideration,” Pradyot stated.

Highlighting the prolonged marginalization of indigenous people, Pradyot stressed that the demand for Greater Tipraland is firmly rooted in constitutional rights.

He clarified that the party is not willing to compromise the essence of their demands for the sake of a peaceful resolution and reiterated that the onus is now on the Central government to acknowledge their grievances and ensure equal representation and justice for the indigenous people of Tripura.