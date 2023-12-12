AGARTALA: Newly appointed Tripura tourism brand ambassador Saurav Ganguly has expressed his wish to see cricket flourish in the Northeast state.

“I am a cricketer and want to help the state cricket body. I want the state to build a stadium to host big matches,” said Saurav Ganguly.

He added: “If Guwahati can host India’s matches, why can’t Tripura?”

The former BCCI president also said that he follows Tripura’s cricketing journey and is impressed with Manisankar Murasingh.

“I follow the players who are playing for Tripura, and I am impressed by the way Manisankar Murasingh plays in various tournaments,” said Ganguly.

He said: “I hope he will play in IPL as he has already been shortlisted.”

Saurav Ganguly made these remarks after signing an agreement with the Tripura tourism department at the Ujjyanta Palace in Agartala on Monday (December 10).

Ganguly is scheduled to visit Chhabimura in the Gomati district of Tripura and shoot an advertisement there.

He will also meet Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.