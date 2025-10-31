Guwahati: The Tripura Tourism Department has announced plans for the Unity Promo Fest 2025, a state-wide festival aimed at promoting tourism and fostering unity among communities.

Scheduled from November 8 to December 12, the event will take place across all districts for the first time, according to sources.

The festival builds on last year’s Promo Fest 2024, which was held to assess public response.

According to sources, the public response at Narikel Kunja, Jampui Hills, Agartala, and Neer Mahal encouraged the department to expand the event this year.

The festival will begin with an inauguration at Narikel Kunja on November 8 and 9, featuring food stalls, cultural performances, and a fashion show.

It will then move to Belonia on November 15 and 16, where playback singer Palak Muchhal will perform.

Udaipur in Gomati district will host the event on November 19 and 20, with a live performance by singer Papon.

Celebrations will continue at Jampui Hills on November 28 and 29, showcasing performances by a Mizoram-based band and local artists.

Neer Mahal in Sepahijala district will host the festival on December 4 and 5, featuring Indian Idol winner Debojit Saha.

The event will conclude with a grand finale in Agartala on December 11 and 12, with a performance by Jubin Nautiyal.

Several tourism infrastructure projects worth crores are underway to boost visitor experiences.

The Unity Promo Fest 2025 aims to celebrate culture, togetherness, and harmony among tribal and non-tribal communities while promoting inclusive growth through tourism and cultural exchange.