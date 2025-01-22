Agartala: The Tripura government is gearing to host the two-day ‘Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025,’ which will begin on February 7 in Tripura’s Agartala.

The event is expected to lead to the signing of MoUs worth an estimated Rs 600 crore with various investors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Wednesday, Tripura’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Santana Chakma, addressed the media, outlining the details of the event and related initiatives.

She also highlighted the state’s annual Industries and Commerce Fair, scheduled at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala, from January 29 to February 12.

“We have held three review meetings to ensure the success of this year’s fair,” the minister said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We are placing special emphasis on local traders and businesses. Last year, 269 participants showcased their products, and this year, the number has increased to 337. Supporting local entrepreneurs is a priority, as per our vision of ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura.’ This year, we will set up 515 stalls, up from 465 last year. Goods worth Rs 6.12 crore were sold last year, and we expect even higher sales this time,” he added.

The ‘Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025’ is aimed at attracting investors and boosting the state’s industrial growth. The event will host 150 investors from various sectors at Hotel Polo Tower from February 7 to 8.

“Our goal is to strengthen communication with investors and showcase the state’s abundant resources,” Chakma explained.

“The conclave will focus on sectors such as health, IT, food processing, education, tourism, rubber, bamboo, and agar. With the theme ‘Destination Tripura: The Land of Opportunity,’ we are confident of achieving significant investment milestones.”