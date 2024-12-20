Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I for the research project funded by Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India entitled “Hierarchical Electrodes: Advanced Design Strategies and Engineering for Na-ion Battery.” The National Institute of Technology Agartala(NITA),an Institute of National Importance (INI) came into being under Government of India with the mission to herald excellence in technical education and research in the North-East region. The institute came into being under the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the era of renaissance in technical education in north east.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments :

a) (i) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA to Scholars who are selected through (a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE or (b) A selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

b) (ii) Rs. 25000/-+HRA for others who do not fall under (i) above (NON-GATE candidates)

Qualification :

B.Tech/M.Tech preferably in Chemical Engineering /Electrical engineering/Material Science Engineering/ Bio-Technology/any other relevant branch

Master’s degree in Science/Chemistry / Chemical Science / Biochemistry from a recognized university or equivalent.

Job Roles :

Working on development of Anode Materials for Na-ion battery. Visiting other institutes for project

purpose and assist PI for smooth running of project.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in Chemical Engineering Seminar Hall MB

305, NIT Agartala, Tripura. Reporting time is 2 PM

How to apply :

Candidate must send their filled application including photograph and a statement signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and of interest on or before interview date & time.

Applicants must send the application to Dr. Suresh Mamidi, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India or through e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



