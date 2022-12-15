AGARTALA: The Tripura unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has moved state’s human rights commission seeking an investigation on alleged atrocities by the Tripura police on protestors and supporters of opposition political parties in different locations across the state.

Notably, attacks on members and supporters of opposition political parties in Tripura have continued unabated over past four years since the BJP came to power in the state in 2018.

“The BJP cadres move with arms in presence of the police and beat people. But the police, instead, registered cases against the victims and enjoying parties with the criminals,” alleged Tripura TMC in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

A team of TMC leaders, comprising president of the party’s Tripura unit – Pijush Kanti Biswas and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday met the Tripura human rights commission (THRC) chairman and submitted a memorandum detailing the incidents of attacks.

Lathi-charging and injuring peaceful protesters is a blatant show of excessive force and is unwarranted, TMC stated in the memorandum.

In the past, severe action has been taken by the police against the terminated 10323 government school teachers who have been protesting for a long period for a solution to their problem.

Several people were injured in police action but no action was taken against the police for unprovoked attacks on the civilians who had been persuading their constitutional rights, the memorandum alleged.