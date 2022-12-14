AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura on December 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the poll campaign of the BJP in the Northeast state of Tripura.

Tripura is set to go to polls in the early part of next year.

PM Modi will address a public rally beside interacting with the BJP leadership in Agartala, Tripura.

The scheduled visit of PM Narendra Modi was confirmed by Tripura CM Manik Saha.

The Tripura chief minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a one-day orientation programme on Amar Sarkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch several developmental schemes beside meeting with the BJP MLAs and interact with the party’s core committee members.

The Prime Minister will address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala and inaugurate some projects and lay foundation stones for a few other projects.