Agartala/Imphal: Manipur and Tripura have agreed on a system for the production of quality fish which are prerequisites to fishery enterprises in northeastern India.

This was stated by Heikham Dingo Singh, Minister of Fishery, Manipur while speaking as Chief Guest in the opening ceremony of a four-day international conference on “Responsible Aquaculture and Sustainable Fisheries Interact (RASHI)” at Agartala on Tuesday.

On the occasion of silver jubilee celebrations for the establishment of the college, the conference was organized by the College of Fisheries, Tripura.

The Minister stressed the urgent need to augment the gap in production and demand through the problem and need-based research for the needy farmers of the North East Region.

He appreciated the role of the College of Fisheries, Lembucherra under the Central Agricultural University, Imphal for the commendable role in scientific fisheries research and academic excellence and achievements in fisheries science during the past twenty-five years.

Prior to the opening ceremony of the international conference, the Manipur Fisheries Minister along with Prem Kumar Reang, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Tripura, and Krishnadhan Das, MLA of Bamutia Assembly Constituency, Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal and Dr C. Suvarna, IFS, Chief Executive, NFDB, Hyderabad inaugurated a Fish Festival cum showcasing of technology at the premises of the College of Fisheries and interacted with the participants who are mostly from fisheries research institutes, farmers, and stakeholders.

Later in the afternoon, he also interacted with the Manipuri students pursuing fisheries science and teachers engaged in the College of Fisheries, Tripura, and assured them of all possible assistance for the development of the fisheries sector in Manipur.