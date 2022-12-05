Agartala: Tripura’s influential tribal-based party–Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) on Monday began their two-day sit-in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to press for their demand for greater Tipraland.

TIPRA, which spearheaing the agitations for ‘Greater Tipraland’ since last year to achieve more autonomy and political power for the tribals, organized the sit-in demonstrations in the national capital to draw the attention of the Central government and national leaders.

After organizing various agitations and numerous events in BJP-ruled Tripura, several hundred leaders and workers of TIPRA led by party chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman went to Delhi to hold the stir on December 5-6 to press its demand for more autonomy for all-round development of tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura’s four million population.

Over 1500 party leaders and workers join today’s mass gathering at Jantar Mantar.

“We are not against any community. We want justice and more power for the backward and poor tribals. We had organised a similar two-day sit-in in Delhi in November last year. Like previous occasions, this time too, we would submit a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to accept our ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand.”

He said that they would send a memorandum to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah justifying their demand.

Deb Barman said TIPRA would continue to organise various programmes and peaceful agitations in support of its demand.

Months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tripura, TIPRA held a mega rally in Agartala on November 12.

Winning of the 30-member TTAADC by the TIPRA was of great significance as the body has jurisdiction over two-third of Tripura’s 10,491 sq. km. area and is home to over 12,16,000 people, of which around 84 per cent are tribals, making the autonomous council as a mini-assembly in Tripura after the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

The TTAADC, constituted in 1985 under the sixth schedule of the constitution has legislative and executive powers and covers nearly 20 of the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Political pundits predict that TIPRA would play a crucial role in the Assembly elections in Tripura, expected to be held in February next year.