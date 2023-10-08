Agartala: Animesh Debbarma, leader of Opposition and TIPRA Motha MLA, slammed the Tripura government’s lack of substantial efforts in combatting drug abuse and its recent electricity tariff hike.

Addressing a press briefing in Agartala on Sunday, Debbarma demanded the establishment of drug rehabilitation centers in every assembly constituency, emphasizing the urgency of concrete action to address the rising prevalence of drug-related issues.

He also called for the formation of a committee comprising members from both ruling and opposition parties to oversee this initiative.

Debbarma questioned the government’s service quality, highlighting the increase in power outages and the absence of personnel in power offices.

He suggested that prioritizing development within the power department should precede tariff adjustments, pointing out that other states provide either power or water services free of charge.

Debbarma lashed out at the Agartala Municipal Corporation for evicting drivers ahead of the Durga Puja festival and urged an official statement from the government regarding this matter.