GUWAHATI: UNESCO specialist of the Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Lim Chen Sian arrived at the site of the Maidams in Charaideo, Assam on Saturday on a three-day visit.

Sian will visit the Charaideo Maidam site on October 8 and 9 to have a close look at the preservation efforts, management blueprint, futuristic planning and various stakeholders’ roles in the efforts.

Charaideo Maidam, home to over 90 royal burial mounds, is also referred to as the Pyramids of Assam.

The Indian government has nominated this historic site for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site.

If selected, Assam will have three world heritage sites, the other two being Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park.

Located approximately 30 km from Sivsagar town Charaideo, the first capital of the Ahom established by the first Ahom king Chao Lung Siukapha in 1253.

Charaideo symbolises the Ahom power, the place of origin of the royal Ahoms.

Sian, who flew from Singapore to New Delhi, arrived at Mohanbari Airport at 3 pm, wherefore he proceeded to Charaideo.

He arrived at Charaideo at around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Sian was given a warm welcome by the district administration and organisations soon after his arrival.

He was welcomed by Bihu dancers and drummers, and ‘gayan bayan’ troupe.

After being felicitated with traditional Tai Ahom shawls,’ a japi’ and ‘gamosa’s by several organisations, Sian went straight to the protected area of the site of the ‘maidam’s where he participated in the ‘phuralung puja’ performed by priests with traditional Ahom rituals.

Sian also planted a sapling and visited the exhibition hall at the core zone of the site.

The UNESCO specialist is scheduled to inspect the monuments in the core and buffer zones of the proposed World Heritage Site in the next couple of days.

Sian will return on October 9.