Guwahati: Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has announced that his party, Tipra Motha, will be launching a crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

The party is contesting 42 out of the 60 seats and is aiming to become a potential kingmaker.

Debbarman stated that his party is not receiving support from large corporate entities like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M). Therefore, Tipra Motha is crowdfunding its campaign without any alliances with national parties.

The party has opened a bank account for people to donate to the cause. Debburman also highlighted that the party is committed to transparency and wants to show the public where its funding is coming from.

We are a small party and we have said that to change the system we need transparency. Anyone wanting to donate for our election this is the ac Tipra motha party

A/c no:- 503310110010108

IFSC- BKID0005033

BANK OF INDIA — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) February 1, 2023

He urged people to donate and support the party in its effort to win the elections. He stated that with the use of crowdfunding, Tipra Motha hopes to run a campaign that is free from outside influence and truly representative of the people of Tripura.

The voting for the assembly elections will begin on February 16 and the results will be announced on March 2.