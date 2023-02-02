Agartala: Ahead of the polls in Tripura and to give a boost to the campaign of BJP, the national president of the saffron party JP Nadda is arriving in the poll-bound state on February 3 next to address a massive gathering at Unakoti district of the state.

Following the program of the Nadda, today former chief minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Labour Minister Bhagaban Chandra Das and BJP election in charge Mahendra Singh inspected the preparation at Unakoti district.

Later speaking on the issue, MP Biplab Kumar Deb said on February 03 at PWD Ground in Unakoti district BJP national President JP Nadda will address a mass gathering.

“During the mass gathering all the candidates of BJP from Unakoti district will be present on the stage. JP Nadda will address the gathering highlighting the developmental works of the central government and state government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I believe this rally will be a historic rally”, said Deb.

Though no scheduled or final decision came if everything falls on the right track then on February 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving and also Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath is expected to arrive in the state on February 7.