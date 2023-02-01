Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura on Wednesday held a crucial meeting with all its candidates to discuss the ‘strategies’ for the upcoming assembly election.

The meeting was chaired by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP Northeast Incharge Sambit Patra, BJP election in charge Mahendra Singh, and others.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs peddler ‘attempts to flee’, injured in police firing

During the meeting, almost all the candidates were present in the temporary election office of the BJP.

While speaking on the issue, Chief Minister Manik Saha told reporters that the general election is knocking at the door so following this with the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda the state BJP leaders and central leaders held meeting with the candidates to discuss what to need to do for the poll and how to contest in the election in a move to bloom the lotus again.

“We will also discuss our strategies for the poll. We sit here along with the state and central leaders. We will also hold a discussion on the alliance and overall situation and how to tackle the opposition parties. We will also inform them to aware the people about the central and state-sponsored schemes to people during their door-to-door campaign”, said CM.

Also Read: Assam | Me-Dam-Me-Phi strengthens link between past and present: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

While BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharya said that as the election is approaching BJP state and central leaders will discuss their strategies and about the poll campaign.