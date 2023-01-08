AGARTALA: Chairman of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma has called for a merger pf his party with the IPFT.

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma said that a merger of the TIPRA and IPFT can become a reality as both the parties have similar demands.

This big statement from TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma came ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura in a couple of months this year.

“We (TIPRA and IPFT) have similar demands, thus we should fight the upcoming Tripura assembly elections under one symbol,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

Notably, this call for TIPRA-IPFT merger from Pradyot Debbarma came just days after IPFT chief and Tripura minister NC Debbarma passed away.

“Unification of the two parties will make our voice louder and people listen it,” said Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma.

It may be mentioned here that the two tribal-based parties – TIPRA and IPFT – had entered into an agreement to fight the TTAADC elections in Tripura together.

However, the IPFT later decided to back away from the alliance and fight the TTAADC elections in Tripura with its senior partner in the state government – the BJP.

The demise of IPFT supremo NC Debbarma, the party has weakened considerably at grass root levels with many of its leaders and supporters either joining the TIPRA or the BJP.

The rise of the TIPRA party in a short span of time has left the ruling BJP and the IPFT worried, especially with assembly elections in Tripura knocking at the doors.

The TIPRA party now runs the government in TTAADC in Tripura and its hold over the tribal belt of the state on the rise.

This call for a merger of the TIPRA and IPFT parties in Tripura comes at a time when the opposition parties in the state – the Congress and the CPI-M – are trying to bring the IPFT party for a political alliance ahead of the state assembly elections.