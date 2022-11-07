AGARTALA: The TIPRA party in Tripura has announced that it will to hold a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 1.

The TIPRA party said that demonstration will be held to press for their demand for constitutional solution of the empowerment of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Prior to that the TIPRA party will hold a rally in Swami Vivekananda filed at Agartala in Tripura on November 12.

During the rally in Agartala, the TIPRA party in Tripura will highlight their issues and gear up their movement ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

TIPRA party chairman Pradyot Debbarman reiterated that his party will not enter into alliance with any party for the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura.

Also read: Tripura: 15-year-old boy kills four members of his family, including mom & sister

He said that TIPRA party would not go for alliance with any party unless giving a commitment to solving the problems of the tribals as per the constitution.

Criticizing the ruling BJP in Tripura, Pradyot said: “To confuse the people they resorted to a false campaign of corruption and underdevelopment in ADC areas under TIPRA regime.”

“Despite the direction of Tripura high court, the state government has not yet hold the Village Committee elections in the ADC areas because they know, BJP has no chance to get elected,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

He added: “BJP doesn’t believe in democratic systems and norms, which the people of Tripura don’t like. They will get a befitting reply in the next assembly elections as the party didn’t implement any of its poll promises.”