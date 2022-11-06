Agartala: In a horrific incident, a 15-year-old boy killed four members of his family, including his mother and sister, in Tripura‘s Dhalai district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Durai Shib Bari village under Kamalpur police station in eastern Tripura’s Dhalai district late on Saturday night.

The police arrested the accused teenage boy identified as Supriya Debnath on Sunday when he went to the market to sell a duck.

A police official said that Supriya killed his grandfather Badal Debnath, 70, mother Samita Debnath, 32, sister Suparna Debnath, 10, and aunt Rekha Deb,42, with an axe when the victims were asleep.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive of the crime, the official added.