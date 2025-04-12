Tripura TET 2025 admit card released, download available until april 22

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) has officially released the admit cards for the Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (T-TET) 2025.

Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — trb.tripura.gov.in — until April 22, 2025, up to 4 PM.

The T-TET will be conducted in two phases:

Paper 1 (for primary-level teaching) on April 20, 2025

Paper 2 (for upper primary-level teaching) on April 27, 2025

These exams are mandatory for candidates seeking teaching positions for Classes I to VIII in Tripura schools.

The admit card contains vital information including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, and the assigned exam centre, spread across eight districts of the state. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all details and report any errors to TRBT immediately.

To download the admit card, applicants must log in using their registration number and date of birth. A printed copy of the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

TRBT has also clarified that no travel allowance will be provided, and requests for changes in exam centres will be considered only at the board’s discretion.

Candidates are urged to read and follow all exam-day instructions mentioned in the admit card and arrive at their respective test centres well ahead of time.