Tripura suspends 104 pharmacy licenses, warn 37 for malpractice

Agartala: The drug regulatory authorities in Tripura have suspended licenses of 104 medicine shops and issued warnings to 37 others for malpractice within the first four months of the year.

Deputy Drug Controller Kanchan Sinha shared these details during an interview with a local news channel, highlighting the results of extensive inspections carried out statewide.

“From January to April, our teams uncovered numerous violations during routine checks. Consequently, 104 pharmacies had their licenses suspended, and 37 others received formal warnings,” Sinha stated.

Alongside inspections, the authorities conducted thorough testing of medicines. A total of 704 samples were collected and 887 tested, with five found to be substandard. “The list of medicines failing quality standards is available on our official website for public reference. We urge consumers to verify before making purchases,” she added.

The inspections also focused on verifying syringe inventories, especially BD syringes commonly used in medical facilities.

“Pharmacies must submit detailed stock reports. Any major discrepancies, such as unexplained shortages, trigger show-cause notices. Minor issues, like a few missing syringes in busy outlets near hospitals, are generally attributed to human error,” Sinha explained.