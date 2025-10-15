Agartala: The Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur has recorded its highest-ever annual donation collection this year, with devotees contributing a total of Rs 16 lakh, temple authorities said on Tuesday.

Local MLA and Tripura Sundari Temple Management Trust member Abhisek Debroy said that officials opened the temple’s donation box ahead of the annual Deepavali fair, which is scheduled to begin on October 19.

“This year, the donation box yielded Rs 16 lakh, the highest amount ever collected in a single year. In previous years, annual donations ranged between Rs 5 and Rs 6 lakh,” Debroy told reporters.

He noted that the temple’s annual donations have increased by over 150 percent.

Debroy attributed this surge to the rising number of devotees visiting from across the country and the improved facilities at the centuries-old Shakti Peeth.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the renovated infrastructure, the number of visitors has risen significantly. We expect an even larger turnout during the upcoming three-day Deepavali festival,” he said.

The temple management has intensified preparations to handle the expected crowd and ensure a smooth celebration. “We have strengthened security measures and will deploy more volunteers and personnel for crowd control,” Debroy added.

He also announced a new attraction for devotees this year, the introduction of ‘Kalyan Arati,’ inspired by the famous Ganga Arati in Kashi.

“The Tourism Department is launching the Kalyan Arati at the temple, taking inspiration from the ritual in Kashi. Experts from Kashi will train local performers, who will conduct the Arati every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after the festival,” he said.

Debroy invited devotees from across the state and beyond to join the celebrations, saying the Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is experiencing a renewed spiritual and cultural revival.