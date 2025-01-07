Agartala: The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), an indigenous student body in Tripura and member of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), has announced plans to observe January 8 as Black Day in remembrance of the 2019 firing that claimed three lives during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The tragic incident occurred in Madhabbari, Khumulwng, around 20 kilometres from Agartala, where clashes between police and demonstrators opposing the then Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) resulted in the deaths of three TSF supporters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement, TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia said, “The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) extends a heartfelt invitation to join us in observing Black Day on January 8, 2025, to honour the lives lost during the peaceful protest against CAB, now the CAA.

“This day is a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice of those who stood firm to protect the rights and dignity of the indigenous people of Twipra. By observing Black Day, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving our cultural identity and upholding democratic values,” he added.

The TSF has also invited Tipra Motha founder and royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, to participate in the event.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In response, Pradyot expressed his unwavering support, despite being abroad. “I am not in India, but I fully support TSF in observing Black Day on January 8. We shall never forget what happened that day. It is equally significant to remember that even the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram was struck by a bullet during the violence. My full support and sympathy are with TSF. We will never forget,” Pradyot said.