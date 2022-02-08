AGARTALA: Tripura Speaker Rantan Chakraborty has accepted the resignation of Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, who on Monday, stepped down as MLAs.

Chakraborty accepted the resignation of the two leaders as legislators on Tuesday.

“They tendered resignation letters yesterday physically and following a thorough examination, I have accepted their resignation applications,” Tripura Speaker Ratan Chakraborty.

He added: “Accordingly, their MLA status now stands dismissed and they would be now referred to as former MLAs.”

To a query on any update on holding of by-polls, the Tripura Speaker said: “This is the prerogative of the election commission of India when and how the by-polls are going to be conducted.”

The ex-MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha formally joined the Congress party in presence of former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at New Delhi.

A team of Tripura Congress leaders led by TPCC President Birakti Sinha were also present at the joining programme.

They are supposed to return to Tripura on February 12 next and formal announcements would be made regarding their next course of action in the Congress party.