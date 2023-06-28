AGARTALA: As many as six people, including a child, was charred to death during a Rath Yatra at Unakoti district of Tripura on Wednesday (June 28).

The six people, including the child, died after a chariot that was a part of the Rath Yatra caught fire.

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm at Kumarghat in Unakoti district of Tripura.

The chariot caught fire after it came in contact with a high-tension wire resulting in an explosion.

Apart from the six dead people, at least 15 others also sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said: “In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives and some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat.”

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the state government stands by the side of the affected families,” he added.

TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma also condoled the death of the six devotees.

“Hearing about a terrible incident in Kumarghat during the Rath Yatra, my prayers and condolences to all those who have been affected. I have immediately asked all my local MLAs and MDC to extend all help possible ,” said TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma.

(More details awaited)